Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.23. 10,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,052. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.