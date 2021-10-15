GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 159,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,295,765 shares.The stock last traded at $11.79 and had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.