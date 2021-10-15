Grin Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $33.04 million and $5.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,306.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.05 or 0.06271895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.89 or 0.00309745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $630.26 or 0.01028049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00088854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.23 or 0.00440784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00308117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.35 or 0.00282763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004651 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 86,417,760 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

