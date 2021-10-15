Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,506 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.58% of Group 1 Automotive worth $99,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $182.49 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.68 and a 52-week high of $206.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average of $166.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

