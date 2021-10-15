Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Up 86.7% in September

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SIM stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $762.02 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

