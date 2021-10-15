Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GSHHY stock remained flat at $$9.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,719. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $813.46 million for the quarter.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

