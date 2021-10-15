Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million.

GNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774 in the last ninety days. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 153.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.