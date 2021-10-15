Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.01

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.01 and traded as high as C$34.30. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.26, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$934.03 million and a PE ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.57%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

