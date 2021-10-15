Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

GPM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 120,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,783. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

