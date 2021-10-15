Guider Trading 52.3% Higher This Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Guider has a total market cap of $13,694.84 and $58.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guider has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Guider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00043870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.73 or 0.00206464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00092674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

