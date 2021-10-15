Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Guild alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Guild by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 4,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57. Guild has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Guild will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.