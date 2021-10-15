Gulden (NLG) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $40,913.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.84 or 0.00305693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,871,130 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

