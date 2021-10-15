GXChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.84 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $45.49 million and $7.84 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001300 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,653,371 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

