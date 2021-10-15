Hacken Token (HAI) Price Tops $0.0848 on Top Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $38.30 million and $5.93 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,786,862 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

