Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 155.01 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

