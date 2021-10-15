Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $101.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.27. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,960. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

