Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HBI. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.78.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 110,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

