Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Holdings Decreased by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,618 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $17,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI remained flat at $$58.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,725. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.