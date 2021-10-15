Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Hannover Rück stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.44. 2,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

