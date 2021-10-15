HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.45 Million

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report sales of $56.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the highest is $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $75.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $236.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.60 million to $237.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $225.90 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 378,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $779.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

