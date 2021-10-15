Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Up 3.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 20,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,185% from the average session volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

