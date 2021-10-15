Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,619.50 ($21.16).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,496.50 ($19.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The firm has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,466.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,583.79.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

