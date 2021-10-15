Harmony Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $165.26 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.25 or 0.00265832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00211902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,208,974,241 coins and its circulating supply is 10,674,268,241 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

