Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
HARP opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
