Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,701 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $13,202,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,102,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 166.7% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

HARP opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

