Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Hasbro by 410.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

