Head to Head Contrast: Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) versus Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Live Nation Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $1.86 billion 11.95 -$1.72 billion ($8.12) -12.51

Isos Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Nation Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Isos Acquisition and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -114.44% -1,833.44% -13.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Isos Acquisition and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Isos Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus target price of $94.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.45%. Given Isos Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Isos Acquisition beats Live Nation Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment offers sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors through a combination of international, national, and local opportunities that allow businesses to reach customers through concerts, venue, festivals and ticketing assets, including advertising on websites. The Ticketing segment includes selling of tickets for events on behalf of clients and retains a fee, or service charge for these services. The company was founded on August 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

