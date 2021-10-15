Head to Head Review: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Precipio and Akoya Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $6.09 million 9.55 -$10.63 million N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 11.12 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Precipio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36% Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Precipio and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Precipio currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.44%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.79%. Given Precipio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Precipio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

