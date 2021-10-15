Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.15.

CDDRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $3.71 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

