Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWX. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

Shares of TSE HWX traded up C$0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,186. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$1.19 and a 52 week high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$979.06 million and a PE ratio of 121.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

