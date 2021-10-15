Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Heartland Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

