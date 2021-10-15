HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Hits $267.48 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $267.48 million and $80,611.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003532 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00027976 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000793 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022769 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

