Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.56 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $96.33 million and $8.56 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00205282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00092562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 590,435,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

