Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.29

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 3,697 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $661.99 million, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 233,549 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 92.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76,969 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.