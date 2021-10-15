Helix Market Capitalization Tops $262,143.18 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $262,143.18 and approximately $101.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00028696 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

