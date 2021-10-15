Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HLTOY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.96. 5,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

HLTOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.