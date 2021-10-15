Helpico Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Helpico has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,757.22 and $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00072648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,488.46 or 1.00028772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.38 or 0.06219837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.