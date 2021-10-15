Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Up 82.9% in September

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the September 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 227,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,132. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

