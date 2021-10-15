Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) vs. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Head-To-Head Review

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Henderson Land Development pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Henderson Land Development pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.2% of Henderson Land Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Henderson Land Development and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Land Development $3.23 billion 6.39 $1.31 billion $0.40 10.65 AFC Gamma $5.25 million 75.57 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Henderson Land Development and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Land Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.62, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Henderson Land Development.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Land Development and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Henderson Land Development on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

