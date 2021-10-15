Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Down 40.1% in September

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 521,734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 190.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 386,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

HEPA stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

