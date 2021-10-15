Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock remained flat at $$15.00 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

