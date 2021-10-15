Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.53

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.53 and traded as high as C$17.96. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 4,549 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$646.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10.
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)
HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.