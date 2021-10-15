Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.53

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.53 and traded as high as C$17.96. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 4,549 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$646.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$31,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,309.50.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

