Hertz Network (HTZ) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $647,135.50 and $30,468.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00109991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00069908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.52 or 0.99750239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.61 or 0.06238484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.