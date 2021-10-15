Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up 2.0% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.15% of Hilton Worldwide worth $51,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.96. 22,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,028. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $145.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

