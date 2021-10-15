Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Up 56.5% Over Last Week

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $68.37 million and $1.53 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00206925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00092796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

HOGE is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 404,528,626,700 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

