HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.42% of HomeStreet worth $71,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

