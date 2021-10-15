Hood River Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 134.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,101 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Surgery Partners worth $29,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after buying an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after buying an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after buying an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGRY. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.15.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

