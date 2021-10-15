Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys 448,604 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 448,604 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Ultra Clean worth $28,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UCTT traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.08. 6,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,054. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

