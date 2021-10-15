Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,974,137 Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,974,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Denison Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 51.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 5,147,741 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 303,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,806,900. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.