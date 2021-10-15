Hood River Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of CONMED worth $30,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,863,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CONMED by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after buying an additional 350,239 shares during the period.

NYSE CNMD traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,347. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average is $133.86.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

