Hood River Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $29,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.83. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

